TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, March 22
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
FREEBIE DAY@ DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS!!!
-
Bennett Municipal Court
Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 7 p.m.
-
Explorsion
Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m. Curious minds of all ages explore the world of science. Topic: Minute to Win It.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
-
Bennett Young At Heart Seniors Potluck
Bennett Community Center @12 p.m. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.
-
Byers Silver & Gold Senior Citizens Game Day
Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.
-
Recovery in Christ
Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 – 9 p.m.
-
Baby Bounce
Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers.
-
Music & Movement
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Deer Trail, Strasburg & Bennett: Spring Break Continues!
- Spring Play Work Call, HS Small Gym & Stage @ 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @ 6:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.
