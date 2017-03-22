TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, March 22

| March 22, 2017

 

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • FREEBIE DAY@ DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS!!!

  • Bennett Municipal Court

    Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 7 p.m.

  • Explorsion

    Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m. Curious minds of all ages explore the world of science. Topic: Minute to Win It.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

  • Bennett Young At Heart Seniors Potluck

    Bennett Community Center @12 p.m. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.

  • Byers Silver & Gold Senior Citizens Game Day

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.

  • Recovery in Christ

    Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 – 9 p.m.

  • Baby Bounce

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers.

  • Music & Movement

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments. 

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Deer Trail, Strasburg & Bennett: Spring Break Continues!
  • Spring Play Work Call, HS Small Gym & Stage @ 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @ 6:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

 

TODAY'S EVENTS – Wednesday, March 22

  LITTLETON — Arapahoe County officials announced about 7:45 this morning (Wednesday, March 22) that computersRead More

