TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, March 1
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
Ash Wednesday Worship Service
Byers Community Church @ 7 p.m. Join the journey as Lent begins to let go of your past, remember who we are, and cleanse for the journey to The Cross.
-
Community Blood Drive
Deer Trail School, 350 Second Ave., @ 2 – 6 p.m. in the cafeteria. Donors should eat a full meal and drink plenty of water prior to their contribution. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Diane Craven at (303)877-0184 or visit www.bonfils.org.
-
1920s Comedy: “Pistols & Posies” by Christy Frederickson
Bennett High School @ 7 p.m. Join High School thespians for a night of comedy and adventure from the Roaring ’2os; with flappers, and the roughest, toughest gangsters in Chicago, as the Bennett High School theater department stages its annual spring play. Tickets cost $5 per adult and $3 per student.
-
Crafternoon:
Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St., @ 4:15 p.m. Participants will draw Dr. Seuss characters.
-
Read Across America
Kelver Library, 404 E. Front St., Byers, @ 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 can participate in games, stories and crafts to celebrate the 108th birthday of Dr. Seuss — the man who created the Cat in the Hat.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
-
Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck
Bennett Community Center @12 p.m. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.
-
Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day
Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.
-
Recovery in Christ
Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 – 9 p.m.
-
Baby Bounce
Anythink Bennett library @ 10 – 10:30 a.m. Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers.
-
Music & Movement
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @ 6:15 – 8:15 p.m.
- TC Lightning Club Softball Practice, HMS Gym @ 7 – 8:30 p.m.
Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
Related News
TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, March 1
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? Ash Wednesday Worship Service Byers Community Church @ 7 p.m. Join the journey as LentRead More
Recent Developments from our Colorado Leaders…
Gardner Joins Senate Colleagues and Encourages the President to Strengthen Mission at GTMO, Safeguard AmericansRead More