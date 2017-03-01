Ash Wednesday Worship Service Byers Community Church @ 7 p.m. Join the journey as Lent begins to let go of your past, remember who we are, and cleanse for the journey to The Cross.

Community Blood Drive Deer Trail School, 350 Second Ave., @ 2 – 6 p.m. in the cafeteria. Donors should eat a full meal and drink plenty of water prior to their contribution. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Diane Craven at (303)877-0184 or visit www.bonfils.org.

1920s Comedy: “Pistols & Posies” by Christy Frederickson Bennett High School @ 7 p.m. Join High School thespians for a night of comedy and adventure from the Roaring ’2os; with flappers, and the roughest, toughest gangsters in Chicago, as the Bennett High School theater department stages its annual spring play. Tickets cost $5 per adult and $3 per student.

Crafternoon: Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St., @ 4:15 p.m. Participants will draw Dr. Seuss characters.