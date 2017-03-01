TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, March 1

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Ash Wednesday Worship Service

    Byers Community Church @ 7 p.m. Join the journey as Lent begins to let go of your past, remember who we are, and cleanse for the journey to The Cross.

  • Community Blood Drive

    Deer Trail School, 350 Second Ave., @ 2 – 6 p.m. in the cafeteria. Donors should eat a full meal and drink plenty of water prior to their contribution. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Diane Craven at (303)877-0184 or visit www.bonfils.org.

  • 1920s Comedy: “Pistols & Posies” by Christy Frederickson

    Bennett High School @ 7 p.m. Join High School thespians for a night of comedy and adventure from the Roaring ’2os; with flappers, and the roughest, toughest gangsters in Chicago, as the Bennett High School theater department stages its annual spring play. Tickets cost $5 per adult and $3 per student.

  • Crafternoon: 

    Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St., @ 4:15 p.m. Participants will draw Dr. Seuss characters.

  • Read Across America

    Kelver Library, 404 E. Front St., Byers, @ 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Children ages 5-12 can participate in games, stories and crafts to celebrate the 108th birthday of Dr. Seuss — the man who created the Cat in the Hat.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

  • Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck

    Bennett Community Center @12 p.m. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.

  • Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.

  • Recovery in Christ

    Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 – 9 p.m.

  • Baby Bounce

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10 – 10:30 a.m. Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers.

  • Music & Movement

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @ 6:15 – 8:15 p.m.
  • TC Lightning Club Softball Practice, HMS Gym @ 7 – 8:30 p.m.

