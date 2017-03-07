TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 7
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
DOUBLE WAMMIE!!
-
FREEBIE DAY @ CHILDREN’S MUSEUM!!
-
FREEBIE DAY @ DENVER’S CHATFIELD BOTANIC GARDENS!!
Share your moments with us! @I70Scout #DenverFreebies
-
-
Donkey Basketball Game
The Deer Trail Class of 2017 will host a donkey basketball fundraiser at 7 p.m. in the big gymnasium. Tickets are available for $7 apiece in advance or $10 per person at the door. For additional information, contact Karee Klassen at (303)769-4421, ext. 222.
-
Bennett VFW Post No. 8449
Bennett VFW Hall @ 6:30 p.m.
-
Deer Trail Town Board
Town Hall, 255 Second Ave. @ 7 p.m.
-
National Pancake Day
Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St. @ 10:30 – 12:30 p.m. The batter is mixed and the griddle is hot. Patrons can celebrate National Pancake Day with a stack of hotcakes cooked just for them.
-
Tuesday Tech
Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St. @ 4:15 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will celebrate National Pancake Day by printing pancakes in 3D.
EVERY TUESDAY
-
Story Time
Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Kids ages 2-4 will enjoy puppets, songs, finger plays and stories that have stood the test of time.
-
Family Story Time
Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. Ages 3-5.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Mountain View Church Breakfast, HS Band Room @ 7 – 8 a.m.
- Outlaw Wrestling Club, SES cafeteria @ 5:15 – 7:15 p.m.
- BOCES Parent Advisory Committee Presentation, HS V-Net Room 106 @ 5:30 – 8 p.m.
- Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, Hemphill Middle School cafeteria @ 6 – 8 p.m.
- Byers V/J FB Bulldog Football Tutoring @ 7 – 7:45 p.m.
Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
Related News
SoyNut Butter Co – Possible Ecoli
The SoyNut Butter Co. I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter Reason for recall: Possible contaminationRead More
TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 7
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? DOUBLE WAMMIE!! FREEBIE DAY @ CHILDREN’S MUSEUM!! FREEBIE DAY @ DENVER’S CHATFIELD BOTANICRead More