TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 7

| March 7, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • DOUBLE WAMMIE!!

    1. FREEBIE DAY @ CHILDREN’S MUSEUM!!

    2. FREEBIE DAY @ DENVER’S CHATFIELD BOTANIC GARDENS!!

    Share your moments with us! @I70Scout #DenverFreebies

 

  • Donkey Basketball Game

    The Deer Trail Class of 2017 will host a donkey basketball fundraiser at 7 p.m. in the big gymnasium. Tickets are available for $7 apiece in advance or $10 per person at the door. For additional information, contact Karee Klassen at (303)769-4421, ext. 222.

  • Bennett VFW Post No. 8449

    Bennett VFW Hall @ 6:30 p.m.

  • Deer Trail Town Board

    Town Hall, 255 Second Ave. @ 7 p.m.

  • National Pancake Day

    Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St. @ 10:30 – 12:30 p.m. The batter is mixed and the griddle is hot. Patrons can celebrate National Pancake Day with a stack of hotcakes cooked just for them. 

  • Tuesday Tech

    Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St. @ 4:15 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will celebrate National Pancake Day by printing pancakes in 3D.

EVERY TUESDAY

  • Story Time

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Kids ages 2-4 will enjoy puppets, songs, finger plays and stories that have stood the test of time.

  • Family Story Time

    Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. Ages 3-5. 

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Mountain View Church Breakfast, HS Band Room @ 7 – 8 a.m.
  • Outlaw Wrestling Club, SES cafeteria @ 5:15 – 7:15 p.m.
  • BOCES Parent Advisory Committee Presentation, HS V-Net Room 106 @ 5:30 – 8 p.m.
  • Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, Hemphill Middle School cafeteria @ 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Byers V/J FB Bulldog Football Tutoring @ 7 – 7:45 p.m. 

 

Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

TODAY'S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 7

