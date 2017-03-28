TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 28
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
Tuesday Tech
Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will use 3D pens to turn drawings into 3D creations.
-
Bennett Board of Trustees
Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. Work-study @ 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting @ 7 p.m.
EVERY TUESDAY
-
Story Time
Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Kids ages 2-4 will enjoy puppets, songs, finger plays and stories that have stood the test of time.
-
Family Story Time
Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. Ages 3-5.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Strasburg Baseball vs Brush @ 4 p.m. (non-league game)
- Mountain View Church Breakfast, HS Band Room @ 7 – 8 a.m.
- Outlaw Wrestling Club, SES cafeteria @ 5:15 – 7:15 p.m.
- Spring Play Rehearsal, HS Small Gym & Stage @ 6 – 8 p.m.
- Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, HMS cafeteria @ 6 – 8 p.m.
- Byers BB (V) @ Cornerstone Christian Academy (Westminster, CO), 4 – 6 p.m.
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
« Pulling Back the Veil on Hospital Costs (Previous News)
Related News
TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 28
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? Tuesday Tech Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m. Students ages 11 and upRead More
Pulling Back the Veil on Hospital Costs
Kennedy Bill Ensures Policymakers & Taxpayers Know What They’re Paying For A bill by Rep.Read More