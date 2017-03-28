TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 28

| March 28, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Tuesday Tech

    Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will use 3D pens to turn drawings into 3D creations. 

  • Bennett Board of Trustees

    Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. Work-study @ 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting @ 7 p.m. 

EVERY TUESDAY 

  • Story Time

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Kids ages 2-4 will enjoy puppets, songs, finger plays and stories that have stood the test of time.

  • Family Story Time

    Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. Ages 3-5. 

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Strasburg Baseball vs Brush @ 4 p.m. (non-league game)
  • Mountain View Church Breakfast, HS Band Room @ 7 – 8 a.m.
  • Outlaw Wrestling Club, SES cafeteria @ 5:15 – 7:15 p.m.
  • Spring Play Rehearsal, HS Small Gym & Stage @ 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, HMS cafeteria @ 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Byers BB (V) @ Cornerstone Christian Academy (Westminster, CO), 4 – 6 p.m. 

