TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 21
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
Tuesday Tech
Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will perform five-minute science experiments.
-
Strasburg Seniors Comanche VIP Association
Strasburg American Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave. @ 12 p.m.
-
Comanche Crossing Horsemen’s Association (general)
Quint Valley, Byers @ 7 p.m.
-
Bennett-Watkins Lions Club
Bennett Community Center, 1100 W. Colfax @ 7 p.m. Contact: Jo Brandenburg (303)908-0796.
EVERY TUESDAY
-
Storytime
Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Kids ages 2-4 will enjoy puppets, songs, finger plays and stories that have stood the test of time.
-
Family Story Time
Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. For ages 3-5.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Deer Trail, Bennett & Strasburg: Spring Break Continues
- Mountain View Church Breakfast, HS Band Room @ 7 – 8 a.m.
- Spring Play Work Call, HS Small Gym & Stage @ 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Outlaw Wrestling Club, SES cafeteria @ 5:15 – 7:15 p.m.
- Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, HMS cafeteria @ 6 – 8 p.m.
- Byers FB Bulldog Football Tutoring V/J @ 7 – 7:45 p.m.
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
« TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, March 20 (Previous News)
(Next News) DENVER METRO — ACTION DAY FOR VISIBILITY »
Related News
Anythink Teams Up with Dance Company
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance CO & Anythink Library Partner Up This week, Anythink hosts Cleo Parker RobinsonRead More
DENVER METRO — ACTION DAY FOR VISIBILITY
Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4 p.m.Read More