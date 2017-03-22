TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 21

| March 21, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Tuesday Tech

    Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will perform five-minute science experiments.

  • Strasburg Seniors Comanche VIP Association

    Strasburg American Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave. @ 12 p.m.

  • Comanche Crossing Horsemen’s Association (general)

    Quint Valley, Byers @ 7 p.m.

  • Bennett-Watkins Lions Club

    Bennett Community Center, 1100 W. Colfax @ 7 p.m. Contact: Jo Brandenburg (303)908-0796. 

EVERY TUESDAY 

  • Storytime

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Kids ages 2-4 will enjoy puppets, songs, finger plays and stories that have stood the test of time.

  • Family Story Time

    Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. For ages 3-5.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Deer Trail, Bennett & Strasburg: Spring Break Continues
  • Mountain View Church Breakfast, HS Band Room @ 7 – 8 a.m.
  • Spring Play Work Call, HS Small Gym & Stage @ 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Outlaw Wrestling Club, SES cafeteria @ 5:15 – 7:15 p.m.
  • Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, HMS cafeteria @ 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Byers FB Bulldog Football Tutoring V/J @ 7 – 7:45 p.m. 

 

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

Front Page, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Anythink Teams Up with Dance Company

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance CO & Anythink Library Partner Up This week, Anythink hosts Cleo Parker RobinsonRead More

DENVER METRO — ACTION DAY FOR VISIBILITY

Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4 p.m.Read More

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 21

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, March 20

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, March 19

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, March 18

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, March 17

  • March 16: Today In History…

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, March 16

  • March 15: Today In History…

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: