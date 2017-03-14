TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 14

March 14, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Tuesday Tech

    Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will use a Makey Makey kit to control a computer with Jell-O.

  • Free Legal Self-help Clinic

    Anythink Bennett library @ 2 – 3:30 p.m. Via remote Internet access. Space limited. 

  • Bennett Board of Trustees

    Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. Work-study @ 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting @ 7 p.m. 

  • Strasburg Sanitation & Water Board

    Valley Bank Community Room @ 7 p.m.

  • Order of Eastern Star Hope Chapter No. 122

    Bennett Eastern Star Hall, 575 Palmer Ave. @ 7:30 p.m.

EVERY TUESDAY 

  • Story Time

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Kids ages 2-4 will enjoy puppets, songs, finger plays and stories that have stood the test of time. 

  • Family Story Time

    Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. For ages 3-5.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Bennett MS Track @ Strasburg, 3:30 p.m.
  • Bennett Var/JV Baseball @ Platte Valley, (V 3:30 p.m.) (JV 5 p.m.)
  • Bennett HS Girls Soccer @ Lotus, 4 p.m.
  • Strasburg Baseball @ Estes Park, 3:30 p.m. (non-league game)
  • Strasburg Mountain View Church Breakfast, HS Band Room @ 7 – 8 a.m.
  • Strasburg Music Concert gym set-up & practice, HS Main Gym @ 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Strasburg Volleyball Clinic – Middle School, HMS Gym @ 3:30 – 6 p.m.
  • Outlaw Wrestling Club, SES cafeteria @ 5:15 – 7:15 p.m.
  • Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, HMS cafeteria @ 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Strasburg Elementary School Spring Concert, HS Main Gym @ 7 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Byers V BB @ Highland (Ault, CO), 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

 

