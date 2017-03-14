TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 14
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
Tuesday Tech
Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will use a Makey Makey kit to control a computer with Jell-O.
-
Free Legal Self-help Clinic
Anythink Bennett library @ 2 – 3:30 p.m. Via remote Internet access. Space limited.
-
Bennett Board of Trustees
Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. Work-study @ 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting @ 7 p.m.
-
Strasburg Sanitation & Water Board
Valley Bank Community Room @ 7 p.m.
-
Order of Eastern Star Hope Chapter No. 122
Bennett Eastern Star Hall, 575 Palmer Ave. @ 7:30 p.m.
EVERY TUESDAY
-
Story Time
Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Kids ages 2-4 will enjoy puppets, songs, finger plays and stories that have stood the test of time.
-
Family Story Time
Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. For ages 3-5.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Bennett MS Track @ Strasburg, 3:30 p.m.
- Bennett Var/JV Baseball @ Platte Valley, (V 3:30 p.m.) (JV 5 p.m.)
- Bennett HS Girls Soccer @ Lotus, 4 p.m.
- Strasburg Baseball @ Estes Park, 3:30 p.m. (non-league game)
- Strasburg Mountain View Church Breakfast, HS Band Room @ 7 – 8 a.m.
- Strasburg Music Concert gym set-up & practice, HS Main Gym @ 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Strasburg Volleyball Clinic – Middle School, HMS Gym @ 3:30 – 6 p.m.
- Outlaw Wrestling Club, SES cafeteria @ 5:15 – 7:15 p.m.
- Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, HMS cafeteria @ 6 – 8 p.m.
- Strasburg Elementary School Spring Concert, HS Main Gym @ 7 – 8:30 p.m.
- Byers V BB @ Highland (Ault, CO), 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
Related News
TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 14
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? Tuesday Tech Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m. Students ages 11 and upRead More
TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, March 13
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? FREEBIE DAY!!! DENVER MUSEUM OF NATURE & SCIENCE Byers Fire Protection DistrictRead More