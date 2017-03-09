TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, March 9
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
Bingo for Books
Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m.
-
I-70 Regional Economic Advancement Partnership
Front Range Airport @11:45 a.m. Lunch available for $15.
-
Bennett Fire Protection District Board
Station No. 3. @ 7 p.m.
-
Byers Park & Recreation District Board
Quint Valley Fairgrounds @ 7 p.m.
-
Eastern Plains Honor Guard practice
Strasburg American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m. Contact for questions: (303)719-8292.
EVERY THURSDAY
-
Music & Movement
Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments.
-
Family Story Time
Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. For ages 3-5.
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Bennett ES Parent/Teacher Conferences @ 4:30 p.m.
- Bennett High School Girls Soccer @ Adams City @ 4:00 p.m.
- Bennett District Talent Show Auditions @ 4:15 p.m.
- Bennett ES Book Fair @ 4:30 p.m.
- Strasburg State Basketball
- Strasburg Art Club, HS Art Room @ 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
- Outlaw Wrestling Club, SES cafeteria @ 5:15 – 7:15 p.m.
- Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, HMS cafeteria @ 6 – 8 p.m.
- Byers V/J FB Bulldog Football Tutoring @ 7 – 7:45 p.m.
