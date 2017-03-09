TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, March 9

| March 9, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Bingo for Books

    Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m.

  • I-70 Regional Economic Advancement Partnership

    Front Range Airport @11:45 a.m. Lunch available for $15.

  • Bennett Fire Protection District Board

    Station No. 3. @ 7 p.m.

  • Byers Park & Recreation District Board

    Quint Valley Fairgrounds @ 7 p.m.

  • Eastern Plains Honor Guard practice

    Strasburg American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.  Contact for questions: (303)719-8292.

EVERY THURSDAY

  • Music & Movement

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments.

  • Family Story Time

    Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. For ages 3-5.

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

 

  • Bennett ES Parent/Teacher Conferences @ 4:30 p.m.
  • Bennett High School Girls Soccer @ Adams City @ 4:00 p.m.
  • Bennett District Talent Show Auditions @ 4:15 p.m.
  • Bennett ES Book Fair @ 4:30 p.m.
  • Strasburg State Basketball 
  • Strasburg Art Club, HS Art Room @ 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
  • Outlaw Wrestling Club, SES cafeteria @ 5:15 – 7:15 p.m.
  • Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, HMS cafeteria @ 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Byers V/J FB Bulldog Football Tutoring @ 7 – 7:45 p.m. 

 

