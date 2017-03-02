TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, March 2
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
DID YOU KNOW?? It’s Dr. Suess’ 108th Birthday!!
Many libraries will be partnering with National Education Association to host “Read Across America” events in honor of the famous author’s birthday. The NEA instituted the “Read Across America” project to challenge America and it’s youth in public education. We will post library events for the eastern I-70 corridor, but be sure to check your local library calendar too! #ReadAcrossAmerica @I70Scout
1920s Comedy: “Pistols & Posies” by Christy Frederickson
Bennett High School @ 7 p.m. Join High School thespians for a night of comedy and adventure from the Roaring ’2os; with flappers, and the roughest, toughest gangsters in Chicago, as the Bennett High School theater department stages its annual spring play. Tickets cost $5 per adult and $3 per student.
Bingo for Books
Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St. @ 4:15 p.m.
Byers PTO
Byers School cafeteria @ 7 p.m.
Comanche Crossing Horsemen’s Association (board)
Quint Valley, Byers @ 7 p.m.
I-70 Intercessors
The Prayer Closet, 6701/2 Colfax, Bennett @ 7 p.m.
Strasburg American Legion Ladies Auxiliary
Strasburg American Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave. @ 7 p.m.
EVERY THURSDAY
Music & Movement
Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments. 10 a.m., Anythink Bennett library.
Family Story Time
Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. Ages 3-5.
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Bennett Middle School Girls Basketball League Tourney (a & b Only) @ Higher Seed, 4:00 p.m.
- Strasburg Art Club, High School Art Room @ 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
- Outlaw Wrestling Club, SES cafeteria @ 5:15 – 7:15 p.m.
- Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, Middle School Cafeteria @ 6 – 8 p.m.
- Byers V/J Bulldog Football Tutoring @ 7 – 7:45 p.m.
