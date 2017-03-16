March 16th recognizes National Freedom of Information Day. This day is an annual event held during Sunshine Week. National Freedom of Information Day celebrates the birthday of President James Madison. Madison is known as the “Father of the Constitution,” as the foremost advocate for openness in government, is hailed as being instrumental in the drafting of the United States Constitution and as the key champion and author of the United States Bill of Rights. Individual rights and freedom of information were of high importance to Madison. James Madison was the 4th President of the United States of America (1809 – 1817). The Freedom of Information Act was passed into law in 1966. Like & Share #FreedomOfInformationDay @I70Scout