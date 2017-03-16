TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, March 16
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
IT’S NATIONAL FREEDOM OF INFORMATION DAY!!
March 16th recognizes National Freedom of Information Day. This day is an annual event held during Sunshine Week. National Freedom of Information Day celebrates the birthday of President James Madison. Madison is known as the “Father of the Constitution,” as the foremost advocate for openness in government, is hailed as being instrumental in the drafting of the United States Constitution and as the key champion and author of the United States Bill of Rights. Individual rights and freedom of information were of high importance to Madison. James Madison was the 4th President of the United States of America (1809 – 1817). The Freedom of Information Act was passed into law in 1966. Like & Share #FreedomOfInformationDay @I70Scout
“The person hungriest to learn will always be fed the most results”- Caleb Maddix
-
Fun ’N’ Games
Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m. Old and new board games for family fun.
-
West Arapahoe Conservation District Board
Bennett Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 5 p.m.
-
Bennett School Board
Bennett High School library, 615 Seventh St.: Work session @ 5:30 p.m., Meeting @ 6 p.m.
-
Byers School Board
Byers High School lecture hall @ 7 p.m.
-
Strasburg Fire Protection District Board
District Office, 56281 E. Colfax Ave. @ 7 p.m.
-
Strasburg American Legion Post No. 183
Strasburg American Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave. @ 7 p.m.
EVERY THURSDAY
-
Music & Movement
Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments.
-
Family Story Time
Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. Ages 3-5.
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Deer Trail Parent/Teacher Conferences @ 2 p.m.
- Bennett Baseball @ Home
JV 3:30 p.m.
V 5:30 p.m.
- Strasburg Baseball @ Byers, 3:30 p.m.
- Strasburg Art Club, HS Art Room, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
- Strasburg Outlaw Wrestling Club, SES cafeteria, 5:15 – 7:15 p.m.
- Strasburg Elementary Concert, HS Main Gym, 6 – 8:30 p.m.
- Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, HMS cafeteria, 6 – 8 p.m.
- Byers BB vs. Strasburg
V 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
J 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
Related News
TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, March 16
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? IT’S NATIONAL FREEDOM OF INFORMATION DAY!! March 16th recognizes National Freedom of Information Day.Read More
March 15: Today In History…
March 15: Today In History… Today is Wednesday, March 15, the 74th day of 2017.Read More