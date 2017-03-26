TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, March 26

| March 26, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Community Blood Drive

    BYERS — The Byers Knights of Columbus is hosting a community blood drive today from 8 – 8:40 a.m. and 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Plains Catholic Church, 186 S. McDonnell St., Byers. The Bonfils Blood Mobile will be parked outside the church. Donors should eat a full meal and drink plenty of water prior to their contribution. For more information, call Brad Weisensee at (970)554-0221.

EVERY SUNDAY

  • Alcoholics Anonymous

    For more information call (303)903-6734. 

TODAY'S EVENTS – Sunday, March 26

