TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, March 26
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
Community Blood Drive
BYERS — The Byers Knights of Columbus is hosting a community blood drive today from 8 – 8:40 a.m. and 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Plains Catholic Church, 186 S. McDonnell St., Byers. The Bonfils Blood Mobile will be parked outside the church. Donors should eat a full meal and drink plenty of water prior to their contribution. For more information, call Brad Weisensee at (970)554-0221.
EVERY SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous
For more information call (303)903-6734.
