TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, March 19
WHAT’S GOOD?
LET’S LAUGH TODAY…
“Laughter is the best medicine,” so take your medicine today!
“Laugh at yourself first, before anyone else can.” ~ Elsa Maxwell
“We don’t laugh because we’re happy — we’re happy because we laugh.” ~ William James
EVERY SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous
For more information call (303)903-6734.
