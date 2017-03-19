TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, March 19

| March 19, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD?

LET’S LAUGH TODAY…

“Laughter is the best medicine,” so take your medicine today!

“Laugh at yourself first, before anyone else can.” ~ Elsa Maxwell

“We don’t laugh because we’re happy — we’re happy because we laugh.” ~ William James

Observed Nationally, it’s #Let’sLaughDay @I70Scout

 

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

EVERY SUNDAY

  • Alcoholics Anonymous

    For more information call (303)903-6734.

 

 

Front Page, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, March 19

WHAT’S GOOD? LET’S LAUGH TODAY… “Laughter is the best medicine,” so take your medicine today!Read More

TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, March 18

EVERY SATURDAY Love of LEGOs Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Families canRead More

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, March 17

  • March 16: Today In History…

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, March 16

  • March 15: Today In History…

  • Colorado Rockies Highlights

  • FOOD RECALL: Gerber

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 14

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, March 13

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: