Daylight Savings Time Began @ 2 a.m.

Daylight Saving Time in Colorado started at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. Clocks are turned forward 1 hour, also known as “Spring Forward.”

Daylight Savings Time will end at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 5. All times are in Mountain Time.

