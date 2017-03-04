TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, March 4
FREEBIE DAY @ DENVER ART MUSEUM!!
Bald Eagle Viewing
Barr Lake State Park at Brighton @ 10 a.m. will host boat rides to the park’s gazebo where visitors can view bald eagles and perhaps the hatching of their young. Eaglets usually hatch in late March. As of 2016, Barr Lake bald eagles have fledged 54 young. The Eagle Express will run at 10 a.m. Space is limited and reservations are required. To reserve a seat on the Eagle Express, call (303)659-6005.
Tree of Life Pendants
Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St. @ 10: 30 – 11:30 a.m. Adults will create a personalized pendant.
EVERY SATURDAY
Love of LEGOs
Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Families can demonstrate their “LOL” by creating original designs and participating in group or individual building challenges. LEGOs are supplied.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Deer Trail Regional BB @ LaJunta, CO – All Day
- Bennett Middle School Girls Basketball League Tourney @ Kearney, 10:00 a.m.
- Strasburg Alive at 25 Class, High School Room 104 @ 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- SMPRD Youth 3 on 3 Basketball Tourney, High School Main Gym & Small Gym @ 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
