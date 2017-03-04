TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, March 4

| March 4, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • FREEBIE DAY @ DENVER ART MUSEUM!!

  • Bald Eagle Viewing

    Barr Lake State Park at Brighton @ 10 a.m. will host boat rides to the park’s gazebo where visitors can view bald eagles and perhaps the hatching of their young. Eaglets usually hatch in late March. As of 2016, Barr Lake bald eagles have fledged 54 young. The Eagle Express will run at 10 a.m. Space is limited and reservations are required.  To reserve a seat on the Eagle Express, call (303)659-6005.

  • Tree of Life Pendants

    Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St. @ 10: 30 – 11:30 a.m. Adults will create a personalized pendant.

EVERY SATURDAY

  • Love of LEGOs

    Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Families can demonstrate their “LOL” by creating original designs and participating in group or individual building challenges. LEGOs are supplied.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Deer Trail Regional BB @ LaJunta, CO  – All Day
  • Bennett Middle School Girls Basketball League Tourney @ Kearney, 10:00 a.m.
  • Strasburg Alive at 25 Class, High School Room 104 @ 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • SMPRD Youth 3 on 3 Basketball Tourney, High School Main Gym & Small Gym @ 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

 

Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Anti-LGBT ‘Conversion Therapy’ on Minors… Put to an End

Putting an End to Anti-LGBT ‘Conversion Therapy’ on Minors Rosenthal Bill Prohibits Discredited Practice AimedRead More

Single lanes on both sides of I-70 open at Agate after overnight standoff

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor As of 8 a.m. today (Saturday, March 4), the ColoradoRead More

  • Strasburg boys advance to second round of 3A tourney this afternoon

  • Byers Bulldogs advance to regional final today at Mullen HS

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, March 4

  • Supermom Nominations Sought

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, March 3

  • Bennett Rollover Victims: Bank Opens Benefit Account

  • Colorado Lands At Bay

  • Can You ID This Burglar?

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: