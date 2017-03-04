Bald Eagle Viewing

Barr Lake State Park at Brighton @ 10 a.m. will host boat rides to the park’s gazebo where visitors can view bald eagles and perhaps the hatching of their young. Eaglets usually hatch in late March. As of 2016, Barr Lake bald eagles have fledged 54 young. The Eagle Express will run at 10 a.m. Space is limited and reservations are required. To reserve a seat on the Eagle Express, call (303)659-6005.