TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, March 25
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
Coupon Apps
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Participants can learn to save on groceries and more.
-
Sip and Chat
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Patrons can meet the new Anythink Bennett branch manager.
-
Byers Masons
Byers Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
-
Love of LEGOs
Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Families can demonstrate their “LOL” by creating original designs and participating in group or individual building challenges.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Bennett Baseball (V) @ St Mary’s Tourney – All Day
- Bennett HS Track @ Ft Collins @ 9 a.m.
