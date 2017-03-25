TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, March 25

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Coupon Apps

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Participants can learn to save on groceries and more.

  • Sip and Chat

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Patrons can meet the new Anythink Bennett branch manager.

  • Byers Masons

    Byers Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.

EVERY SATURDAY

  • Love of LEGOs

    Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Families can demonstrate their “LOL” by creating original designs and participating in group or individual building challenges.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Bennett Baseball (V) @ St Mary’s Tourney – All Day
  • Bennett HS Track @ Ft Collins @ 9 a.m. 

