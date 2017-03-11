TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, March 11
DENVER ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE 2017
The parade starts at 9:30 a.m., but folks come as early as 6 a.m. to stake out a spot.To catch all the action, the best spectating spot is south of 20th Avenue on Blake Street (renamed Tooley Street for the parade). This area tends to be crowded, so the best place for families to watch the parade is near the end, on Blake Street from 23rd to 27th avenues. The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a festive and fun event for all ages that celebrates Irish culture and heralds the start of spring. It’s one of the largest St. Patty’s day parades west of the Mississippi, and the largest annual parade in Denver, with more than 200,000 people lining the route to enjoy horses and stagecoaches, marching bands, dancers, floats and Irish-themed fun with a Western flair.
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
Bullet Journals
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Adults and youth can learn to get organized with a personalized journaling system. Free journal included.
-
Computer tutelage
Anythink Bennett library @ 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. One-on-one technical assistance in half-hour segments on a first-come, first-served basis.
-
Bennett-Watkins Lions Club
High Plains Diner, 100 Bennett Ave., Bennett. @ 8:30 a.m. Jo Brandenburg, (303)908-0796.
-
Byers Masons
Byers Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
-
Love of LEGOs
Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Families can demonstrate their “LOL” by creating original designs and participating in group or individual building challenges. LEGOs are supplied.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Bennett HS Track @ Pueblo CSU Stadium @ 9:00 a.m.
- Bennett HS Girls Soccer @ Sheridan, Var @ 11 a.m., JV @ 12:30 p.m.
- Strasburg State Basketball
- Strasburg Spring Play Work Call, HS Small Gym & Stage @ 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
Related News
Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association Appoints CIO
Colorado PERA Names New Chief Investment Officer DENVER—The Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association (PERA) announcedRead More
TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, March 11
DENVER ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE 2017 The parade starts at 9:30 a.m., but folks comeRead More