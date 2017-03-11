TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, March 11

DENVER ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE 2017

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m., but folks come as early as 6 a.m. to stake out a spot.To catch all the action, the best spectating spot is south of 20th Avenue on Blake Street (renamed Tooley Street for the parade). This area tends to be crowded, so the best place for families to watch the parade is near the end, on Blake Street from 23rd to 27th avenues. The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a festive and fun event for all ages that celebrates Irish culture and heralds the start of spring. It’s one of the largest St. Patty’s day parades west of the Mississippi, and the largest annual parade in Denver, with more than 200,000 people lining the route to enjoy horses and stagecoaches, marching bands, dancers, floats and Irish-themed fun with a Western flair. 

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Bullet Journals

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Adults and youth can learn to get organized with a personalized journaling system. Free journal included.

  • Computer tutelage

    Anythink Bennett library @ 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. One-on-one technical assistance in half-hour segments on a first-come, first-served basis.

  • Bennett-Watkins Lions Club

    High Plains Diner, 100 Bennett Ave., Bennett. @ 8:30 a.m. Jo Brandenburg, (303)908-0796.

  • Byers Masons

    Byers Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m. 

EVERY SATURDAY

  • Love of LEGOs

    Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Families can demonstrate their “LOL” by creating original designs and participating in group or individual building challenges. LEGOs are supplied. 

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Bennett HS Track @ Pueblo CSU Stadium @ 9:00 a.m.
  • Bennett HS Girls Soccer @ Sheridan, Var @ 11 a.m., JV @ 12:30 p.m.
  • Strasburg State Basketball
  • Strasburg Spring Play Work Call, HS Small Gym & Stage @ 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 

