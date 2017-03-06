TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, March 6
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
SIGN UP!! for Home-based business Commerce Night
The I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce invites all home-based business to showcase their products and services at a Chamber After Hours event. The event is free to both the businesses and the public and will be hosted at the Valley Bank Community Room in Strasburg from 5 – 7 p.m on April 6, 2017. Refreshments will be served. For more information and to reserve a space, contact Lindsay at (303)644-3332.
EVERY MONDAY
-
High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal
Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.
-
Bingo
Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @ 6:15 – 8:15 p.m.
Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
Related News
Combatting Cyber Threats…
Bipartisan, Bicameral Group Introduces Bill to Help States Combat Cyber Threat Washington, DC – U.S.Read More
Ken Buck Amendment Promotes Federalism
Amendment Requires Federal Consultation with Local Government Prior to Rule Proposals Washington, D.C. – Today,Read More