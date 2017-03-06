TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, March 6

  • SIGN UP!! for Home-based business Commerce Night

    The I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce invites all home-based business to showcase their products and services at a Chamber After Hours event. The event is free to both the businesses and the public and will be hosted at the Valley Bank Community Room in Strasburg from 5 – 7 p.m on April 6, 2017.  Refreshments will be served. For more information and to reserve a space, contact Lindsay at (303)644-3332.

EVERY MONDAY

  • High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal

    Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.

  • Bingo

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @ 6:15 – 8:15 p.m.

 

