SIGN UP!! for Home-based business Commerce Night

The I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce invites all home-based business to showcase their products and services at a Chamber After Hours event. The event is free to both the businesses and the public and will be hosted at the Valley Bank Community Room in Strasburg from 5 – 7 p.m on April 6, 2017. Refreshments will be served. For more information and to reserve a space, contact Lindsay at (303)644-3332.