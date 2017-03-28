TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, March 27

| March 27, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Deer Trail School Board

    7 p.m.

EVERY MONDAY

  • High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal

    Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.

  • Bingo

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Bennett: 4:00 PM HS Girls Soccer @ Bruce Randolph
  • Strasburg Spring Play Rehearsal, HS Small Gym & Stage @ 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @ 6:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. 

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pulling Back the Veil on Hospital Costs

Kennedy Bill Ensures Policymakers & Taxpayers Know What They’re Paying For A bill by Rep.Read More

Once again Democrats trample Second Amendment

DENVER — Last night, after hours of testimony, Democrats on the House State, Veterans, andRead More

  • Gardner to Chair Energy Subcommittee Hearing

  • Denver Metro — Action Day for Visibility

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, March 27

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, March 26

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, March 25

  • Spring agritourism event focus of March 28 meeting

  • Driver license offices reopen

  • Denver International Airport To Turn Off Lights on ‘Mustang,’ ‘Shadow Array’ Art for Earth Hour

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: