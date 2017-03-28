TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, March 27
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
Deer Trail School Board
7 p.m.
EVERY MONDAY
-
High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal
Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.
-
Bingo
Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Bennett: 4:00 PM HS Girls Soccer @ Bruce Randolph
- Strasburg Spring Play Rehearsal, HS Small Gym & Stage @ 6 – 8 p.m.
- Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @ 6:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.
