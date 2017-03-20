Spring Begins: The Vernal Equinox Explained

March, or the vernal equinox, signals the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere. This equinox provides a hallmark for the Sun’s motion in our sky, marking a special moment when the Sun crosses the celestial equator: from south to north. This special moment occurs today in 2017. As Earth orbits the Sun, because Earth orbits on a 23-and-a-half degree axis, Earth’s Northern and Southern hemispheres trade places in receiving the Sun’s most direct light and warmth over the course of the year. At the equinox, Earth’s two hemispheres receive the Sun’s rays equally; night and day are approximately equal in length. As pictured below, we have an equinox twice a year – spring and fall – when the tilt of the Earth’s axis and Earth’s orbit around the sun combine in such a way that the axis is inclined straight up (neither away from nor toward the sun). The word equinox comes from the Latin aequus (equal) and nox (night). In the Northern Hemisphere, the the vernal, or “Spring,” equinox marks the start of earlier sunrises, later sunsets, softer winds and sprouting plants. #Spring2017 @I70Scout

Credit to: earthsky.org/

Image from 2011, via Geosync

WHAT’S LOCAL TODAY?

Strasburg Metro Parks & Recreation District Board Strasburg Recreation Center, 1932 Burton St. @ 6 p.m.

Byers Fire Rescue Byers Firehouse @ 6 p.m.

Bennett Planning & Zoning Commission Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 7 p.m.

Bennett Parks & Recreation District Board Bennett Recreation Center, 455 S. First St. @ 5:15 p.m.

EVERY MONDAY

High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.

Bingo Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.

AA Strasburg Sobriety Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

Deer Trail, Bennett & Strasburg: Spring Break Begins!

Spring Play Work Call, HS Small Gym & Stage @ 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Strasburg Youth Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @ 6:15 – 8:15 p.m.

