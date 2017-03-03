TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, March 3
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
Read Across America
Davies Library, 303 Third Ave., Deer Trail @ 2 – 3 p.m. Children ages 5-12 can participate in games, stories and crafts to celebrate the 108th birthday of Dr. Seuss — the man who created the Cat in the Hat. Share your little readers with us! #ReadAcrossAmerica @I70Scout
-
AnyStitch Goes!
Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St. @ 1 – 4 p.m. Community sewing get-together. Sewing machines and basic textile-oriented tools available.
EVERY FRIDAY
-
Al-Anon family group
For more information call (303)888-4525.
-
Story time
Kelver Library, Byers @ 10 a.m.
-
Handiwork Hangout
Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Adults can share new knitting, crocheting, embroidery or other handiwork projects. Help available for new crafters at some gatherings.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Deer Trail Regional BB @ LaJunta, CO – All Day
- Cannon Youth Baseball Practice, HMS Gym @ 6 – 7:30 p.m.
