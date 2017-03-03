TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, March 3

  • Read Across America

    Davies Library, 303 Third Ave., Deer Trail @ 2 – 3 p.m. Children ages 5-12 can participate in games, stories and crafts to celebrate the 108th birthday of Dr. Seuss — the man who created the Cat in the Hat. Share your little readers with us! #ReadAcrossAmerica @I70Scout

  • AnyStitch Goes!

    Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St. @ 1 – 4 p.m. Community sewing get-together. Sewing machines and basic textile-oriented tools available.

EVERY FRIDAY

  • Al-Anon family group

    For more information call (303)888-4525.

  • Story time

    Kelver Library, Byers @ 10 a.m.

  • Handiwork Hangout

    Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Adults can share new knitting, crocheting, embroidery or other handiwork projects. Help available for new crafters at some gatherings.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Deer Trail Regional BB @ LaJunta, CO  – All Day
  • Cannon Youth Baseball Practice, HMS Gym @ 6 – 7:30 p.m.

 

