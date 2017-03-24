TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, March 24

| March 24, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • Adult Book Club

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. “East of Denver” by Gregory Hill

  • Front Range Airport Advisory Board

    Second floor conference room in terminal @ 1 p.m.

EVERY FRIDAY

  • Al-Anon family group

    For more information call (303)888-4525.

  • Story Time

    Kelver Library, Byers @ 10 a.m.

  • Handiwork Hangout

    Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Adults can share new knitting, crocheting, embroidery or other handiwork projects. Help is available for new crafters.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Deer Trail, Strasburg & Bennett: LAST DAY OF SPRING BREAK!!

  • Bennett Baseball (V) @ St Mary’s Tourney – All Day 

