TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, March 24
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?
-
Adult Book Club
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. “East of Denver” by Gregory Hill
-
Front Range Airport Advisory Board
Second floor conference room in terminal @ 1 p.m.
EVERY FRIDAY
-
Al-Anon family group
For more information call (303)888-4525.
-
Story Time
Kelver Library, Byers @ 10 a.m.
-
Handiwork Hangout
Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Adults can share new knitting, crocheting, embroidery or other handiwork projects. Help is available for new crafters.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
-
Deer Trail, Strasburg & Bennett: LAST DAY OF SPRING BREAK!!
-
Bennett Baseball (V) @ St Mary’s Tourney – All Day
