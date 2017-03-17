TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, March 17
Happy St. Patricks Day!!
Did you know??
Saint Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick (Irish: Lá Fhéile Pádraig, “the Day of the Festival of Patrick”), is a cultural and religious celebration held on 17 March, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick (c. AD 385–461), the foremost patron saint of Ireland. The day commemorates Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, celebrating the heritage and culture of the Irish in general. Celebrations generally involve public parades and festivals, cèilidhs, and the wearing of green attire or shamrocks. Christians attend church services and historically the Lenten restrictions on eating and drinking alcohol are lifted for the day, which encouraged and propagated the holiday’s tradition of alcohol consumption. The iconic three leaf clover actually represents the holy trinity: 1. the Father, 2. The Son, and 3. the Holy Spirit. Saint Patrick’s Day is a public holiday in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador (for provincial government employees), and the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat. It is also widely celebrated by the Irish diaspora around the world, especially in Great Britain, Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand. Saint Patrick’s Day is celebrated in more countries than any other national festival. – Wikipedia
Denver Event: KEGGS AND EGGS @ Blake Street Tavern
This annual live music event, hosted by local radio station Channel 93.3, is favorite of die-hard music fans each year. It kicks off early in the morning — at 7 a.m. — with green beer, whiskey and rock performances on tap right from the get-go. The lineup for 2017 includes American Authors, Bishop Briggs and Bryce Fox. The event is free and open to ages 21 and over.
WHAT’S LOCAL TODAY?
-
Computer Tutelage
Anythink Bennett library @ 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. One-on-one technical assistance in half-hour segments on a first-come, first-served basis.
EVERY FRIDAY
-
Al-Anon family group
For more information call (303)888-4525.
-
Story time
Kelver Library, Byers @ 10 a.m.
-
Handiwork Hangout
Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Adults can share new knitting, crocheting, embroidery or other handiwork projects. Help available for new crafters at some gatherings.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
- Strasburg Cannon Youth Baseball Practice, HMS Gym @ 6 – 7:30 p.m.
- Youth Wrestling Set-up, HS Main Gym & Library @ 6 – 8 p.m.
