TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, March 10

| March 10, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD TODAY?

  • TALENT & ART SHOW BENEFIT FOR SPRING MUSICAL

    STRASBURG — Strasburg Schools Talent and Art Show for grades K-12 @ 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym. Talent show winners in each of four grade groups — K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 — will win $50 cash prizes, and an additional audience-choice $50 prize will also be awarded. Prizes awarded to groups will be divided equally between the members. The top entry into the art contest will also receive a $50 prize. Proceeds will benefit the Strasburg Singers and their spring musical, “The Wizard of Oz.” Admission is $3 per student and $5 per adult. Hot dogs will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Jenny Authier at jauthier@strasburg31j.com.

EVERY FRIDAY

  • Al-Anon family group

    For more information call (303)888-4525.

  • Story Time

    Kelver Library, Byers @ 10 a.m.

  • Handiwork Hangout

    Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Adults can share new knitting, crocheting, embroidery or other handiwork projects. Help available for new crafters at some gatherings.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

  • Strasburg State Basketball
  • Strasburg District Talent Show, HS Main Gym @ 3:30 – 9:30 p.m.

 

