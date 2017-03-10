TALENT & ART SHOW BENEFIT FOR SPRING MUSICAL

STRASBURG — Strasburg Schools Talent and Art Show for grades K-12 @ 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym. Talent show winners in each of four grade groups — K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 — will win $50 cash prizes, and an additional audience-choice $50 prize will also be awarded. Prizes awarded to groups will be divided equally between the members. The top entry into the art contest will also receive a $50 prize. Proceeds will benefit the Strasburg Singers and their spring musical, “The Wizard of Oz.” Admission is $3 per student and $5 per adult. Hot dogs will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Jenny Authier at jauthier@strasburg31j.com.