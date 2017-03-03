Strasburg boys & girls, Bennett girls play in 3A regionals Friday
by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor
The Colorado High School Activities Association announced the 3A boys and girls 32-team state basketball pairings and three I-70 Corridor teams will play first-round games on Friday, March 3.
In the boys bracket, Strasburg is seeded 11th and will take on 22nd-seeded Bishop Machebeuf at approximately 7:30 p.m. at Denver School of Science & Technology. The winner will take on the winner of DSST-Stapleton and Colorado Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday at DSST-Stapleton.
On the girls side, Strasburg will play at 3 p.m. at No. 4 Colorado Springs Christian School while Bennett makes the trek to Craig to play at about 6:30 p.m. in the regional hosted by sixth-seeded Moffat County. Both local teams play the host schools. If Strasburg wins, it would play either Eaton or Colorado Academy at 1 p.m. in Colorado Springs. A Bennett victory would pit the Lady Tigers against the winner of Pagosa Springs and St. Mary’s Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday in Craig.
For further postseason updates, revisit www.i-70scout.com.
The 3A state brackets are linked below.
Related News
Colorado Lands At Bay
Keeping Public Lands in Public Hands Democrats on Committee Defeat Bill to Erode Federal ManagementRead More
Can You ID This Burglar?
Can You ID This Burglar? Victims Have Lost $3000+ The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office isRead More