by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Colorado High School Activities Association announced the 3A boys and girls 32-team state basketball pairings and three I-70 Corridor teams will play first-round games on Friday, March 3.

In the boys bracket, Strasburg is seeded 11th and will take on 22nd-seeded Bishop Machebeuf at approximately 7:30 p.m. at Denver School of Science & Technology. The winner will take on the winner of DSST-Stapleton and Colorado Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday at DSST-Stapleton.

On the girls side, Strasburg will play at 3 p.m. at No. 4 Colorado Springs Christian School while Bennett makes the trek to Craig to play at about 6:30 p.m. in the regional hosted by sixth-seeded Moffat County. Both local teams play the host schools. If Strasburg wins, it would play either Eaton or Colorado Academy at 1 p.m. in Colorado Springs. A Bennett victory would pit the Lady Tigers against the winner of Pagosa Springs and St. Mary’s Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday in Craig.

For further postseason updates, revisit www.i-70scout.com.

The 3A state brackets are linked below.

2017 3A Girls Bracket 2017 3A Boys Bracket