Spring agritourism event focus of March 28 meeting

| March 24, 2017

STRASBURG — The I-70 Regional Economic Advancement Partnership agritourism committee will host a special planning meeting for its Spring Farm Festival.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 28, at Caramel Apple Farm, 5690 S. Tombay Court, Bennett.

Topics include festival needs, local sponsorships, promotion, and committee assignments.

For more information and directions, call Denise Hopkins at (303)644-5677. 3/28

