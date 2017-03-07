SoyNut Butter Co – Possible Ecoli

| March 7, 2017

The SoyNut Butter Co.

I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter

Reason for recall: Possible contamination with E. coli O157:H7

Distribution: Multi-state: stores, mail order, child care centers and schools

  • 15-ounce plastic jars, “best by” dates July 5, Aug. 30 and Aug. 31, 2018
  • Individual portion cups, “best by” date Aug. 08, 2018
  • 4-pound plastic tubs, “best by” dates July 25 and Nov. 16, 2018

 

Like & Share to get the word out!

 

Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

 

Food Recalls, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

SoyNut Butter Co – Possible Ecoli

The SoyNut Butter Co. I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter Reason for recall: Possible contaminationRead More

Male Enhancement RECALL

XtraHRD Natural Male Enhancement capsules recalled for undeclared active drug Company name:  Organic Herbal Supply,Read More

  • USDA: Sliced Deli Meats possibly exposed to Listeria

  • Williams-Sonoma Recalls Quick Bread – Salmonella

  • Shearer’s Foods.. possible salmonella contamination

  • TreeHouse Foods Recall: Macaroni & Cheese … possible health risk

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: