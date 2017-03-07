SoyNut Butter Co – Possible Ecoli
The SoyNut Butter Co.
I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter
Reason for recall: Possible contamination with E. coli O157:H7
Distribution: Multi-state: stores, mail order, child care centers and schools
- 15-ounce plastic jars, “best by” dates July 5, Aug. 30 and Aug. 31, 2018
- Individual portion cups, “best by” date Aug. 08, 2018
- 4-pound plastic tubs, “best by” dates July 25 and Nov. 16, 2018
