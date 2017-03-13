DENVER, Colo. —Small-business owners from around Colorado will gather in the State Capitol, Thursday, March 16th, for the National Federation of Independent Business’s annual Small Business Day.

“This year’s gathering is especially timely given a House committee’s recent rejection of Senate Bill 1, a mild regulatory reform measure that passed the upper chamber with bipartisan support,” said Tony Gagliardi, Colorado state director for NFIB, the nation’s largest and leading small-business advocacy association. “The House committee promised a different regulatory relief measure, and now its members have the opportunity to meet with small-business owners to get their insights.”

Convening small-business owners will visit various legislators in the morning to reinforce the message that small businesses are not smaller versions of bigger businesses. They have a tougher time remaining solvent. “Colorado small businesses employed 1.1 million people, or 48.6% of the private workforce, in 2014,” according to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy.

Eric Wallace, co-founder of Left Hand Brewing, will give the luncheon address at the Warwick Hotel. Prior entrepreneurial legends speaking at NFIB’s Small Business Day have included Jake Jabs of American Furniture (2016) and Food Network chef Keegan Gerhard (2015). Wallace’s Left Hand Brewing is one of the most honored and recognized breweries in the state, with over 28 Great American Beer Festival medals, 11 World Beer Cup awards, and 9 European Beer Star awards.

Small Business Day is open to all small-business owners, regardless of NFIB membership. The cost to attend is $20 per person, which covers both breakfast and lunch. Reservations can be made with NFIB Grassroots Manager Stacy Jenkins at 1-866-307-2846 or by email at *protected email* .

NFIB thanks its sponsors for their generous support of the event: Pinnacol Assurance, Kaiser Permanente, and Premier Employer Services. Reporters and editors wishing to attend parts or all of the event are welcome at no charge.

What: 2017 Small Business Day at the Capitol

When: Thursday, March 16, @ 8:30 a.m.

Registration & Breakfast: Outside the Old Supreme Court Chambers in the Capitol

Who: Keynote Luncheon with Eric Wallace @ Millennium Ballroom, Warwick Hotel, 12 p.m.

