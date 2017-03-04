Single lanes on both sides of I-70 open at Agate after overnight standoff

| March 4, 2017

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

As of 8 a.m. today (Saturday, March 4), the Colorado State Patrol reported that a single lane of both sides of I-70 is open between Agate and Limon after an attempted traffic stop last night turned into an overnight armed standoff.

The highway was closed during an almost 6-hour stalemate between a woman in her vehicle in the median near mile marker 340 and law enforcement officials. The woman reportedly fired a gun at sheriff deputies and state troopers. The standoff lasted from approximately 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the woman was safely taken into custody. No injuries have been reported.

The investigation has been taken over by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and continues this morning. For additional information, continue to visit www.i-70scout.com and read the March 7 issue of The I-70 Scout and March 10 Eastern Colorado News.

    1. Becky Brandsma says:
      March 4, 2017 at 9:07 AM

      Happy to hear that no one was hurt!

