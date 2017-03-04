by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

As of 8 a.m. today (Saturday, March 4), the Colorado State Patrol reported that a single lane of both sides of I-70 is open between Agate and Limon after an attempted traffic stop last night turned into an overnight armed standoff.

The highway was closed during an almost 6-hour stalemate between a woman in her vehicle in the median near mile marker 340 and law enforcement officials. The woman reportedly fired a gun at sheriff deputies and state troopers. The standoff lasted from approximately 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the woman was safely taken into custody. No injuries have been reported.

The investigation has been taken over by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office and continues this morning.