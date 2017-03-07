DENVER — Today, the Senate passed several Republican bills to address issues with marijuana policy, increase public safety, and create workforce pathways.

House Bill 1034, carried by Senator Randy Baumgardner (R-Hot Sulphur Springs) aligns law for medical marijuana licenses with the retail marijuana code, allowing medical facilities to move their license across Colorado.

“This is a commonsense fix to align the licensing process for two similar business models selling the same produces,” said Baumgardner. “Reducing barriers and creating a uniform code is one way to help small businesses flourish, no matter the product.”

House Bill 1034 now continues on to the governor’s desk for approval.

Senate Bill 187, carried by Senator Larry Crowder, allows non-residents to apply for occupational marijuana licenses.

“We have a new frontier industry here in Colorado on which young people from other states are looking to Colorado for education and guidance,” said Crowder. “Students and folks in our state temporarily, hoping to learn more about this unique market as they complete their education need a legal pathway to enter their chosen field.

Senate Bill 187 now moves to the House for consideration.

Senate Bill 178, sponsored by Senator Vicki Marble (R-Fort Collins) prohibits a court from barring medical marijuana patients from use of marijuana while out on bond.

“This is a clean-up expanding upon existing law that allows the use of medical marijuana while on parole or probation,” said Marble. “It is important to remember that medical marijuana patients released on bond have not been convicted of a crime. No judge should have the authority to overturn a doctor’s medical order.”

Senate Bill 178 will be heard in the Senate on a Third Reading vote before moving to the House.