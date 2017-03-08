DENVER— Senate Bill 001, sponsored by House Republican Leader Patrick Neville (R-Castle Rock), would have defined a small business as one of fewer than 500 employees, and provided leniency for minor, first-time violations of State Agency Rules; except rules pertaining to safety.

Specifically, the bill allowed a 30 day period to cure the violation before a fee was levied, and required State Departments to make attempts to solicit feedback from small businesses during the rule making process.

This bill would have shifted the culture of government to one of cooperation with the private sector and helped achieve a high-level of compliance through education rather than fines and penalties. This bill passed with strong bipartisan support in the Senate, but unfortunately Democrats that support small business seem to be in short supply in the House, said Neville.

However, Democrats on the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee killed the bill on a party-line vote.

Currently, “small business” is defined by average annual receipts and, some industries, by number of employees: see SBA chart here.

