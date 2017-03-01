Gardner Joins Senate Colleagues and Encourages the President to Strengthen Mission at GTMO, Safeguard Americans

Washington – U.S. Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Jerry Moran (R-KN), along with nine of their colleagues, this week encouraged the President to assess the future operations and detention of detainees held at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (GTMO) in a letter to the President.

“Congress has continuously opposed and prohibited the closure of GTMO as well as the transfer of GTMO detainees to U.S. soil since 2010 in response to the previous administration’s attempt to fulfill a campaign promise,” the Senators wrote. “Despite the growing number of threats to our nation from terrorists around the globe, the Obama administration demonstrated a serious disregard for the safety of the American people and the will of Congress by dramatically reducing the number of detainees housed at GTMO to justify those remaining to be transferred to the U.S.”

In the letter, the Senators shared with President Trump a number of recommendations for the future of the detention facility as the president and Congress work to ensure the safety of the American people. They requested an immediate hold on transferring detainees approved for release by the Periodic Review Board (PRB) and the suspension of the PRB itself – which was established in 2011 to assess and determine the transfer of detainees – along with a full and judicious review of the PRB’s role and responsibilities. They also requested the consideration of military value analysis and recommendations of the nation’s most senior military leaders.

Gardner Reacts to White House Comment on Russia

Washington – U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) today released the below statement following the White House press secretary’s comment that “President Trump has made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to de-escalate violence in the Ukraine and return Crimea.”

“I welcome news that the White House has laid out a clear and unequivocal stance on Russian aggression in Ukraine,” said Gardner. “Russia’s destabilizing actions must be met with resolve from the United States, and today’s statement from the White House is a positive step toward that goal.”

This past week, Gardner led a group of Senators in sending a letter to President Trump urging his Administration to pursue a principled and tough-minded Russia policy, highlighting Russia’s aggressive behavior in Ukraine, Syria, and cyberspace.

Gardner Reacts to Joint Statement from US, South Korea, and Japan

Washington – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) today released the below statement after the United States, South Korea, and Japan released a joint statement condemning North Korea’s ballistic missile launch:

“I’m encouraged by today’s joint statement from the U.S., South Korea, and Japan because it represents a unified front against North Korean aggression. The statement also sends a message to North Korea and our adversaries around the world: the U.S. will stand up to those who threaten our allies,” said Gardner. “I urge the Administration to continue to pursue and strengthen this important trilateral alliance, an effective policy tool to deter Pyongyang and promote peace in the region. Additionally, I’m hopeful that the Administration expedites the placement of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense and show-of-force exercises near North Korea. Together, the U.S., South Korea, and Japan can work toward changing North Korea’s behavior and disarming the regime.”

Gardner’s statement on North Korea’s launch along with a letter he sent to the Administration urging the prioritization of the North Korean threat can be found here. Additionally, earlier this week Gardner sent a letter with his Senate colleagues to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin requesting that the department pursue a full range of financial sanctions against the regime.

Gov. Hickenlooper Welcomes Refugees for Their Contributions to Colorado

Colorado – Gov. John Hickenlooper and Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne today welcomed refugees to Colorado during a celebration at Union Station honoring the many contributions refugees make to Colorado. The event, sponsored by Union Station Alliance, brought together 75 refugees – most of whom had arrived in Colorado just weeks or months earlier – from countries including Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic.

The event also brought together Coloradans who work to support refugees as they begin their new lives, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan, as well as leaders of Colorado’s three resettlement agencies: the African Community Center, the International Rescue Commission and Lutheran Family Services.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation Seeks Re-Accreditation

Colorado — A team of assessors with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®) will visit the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to examine all aspects of the Bureau, including policies, procedures, management, operations and support services beginning on March 12, 2017.

The CBI must comply with 189 standards to continue the current CALEA accreditation status. Verification by the assessment team that the CBI meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain re-accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence. The CBI received its initial accreditation in July 2014.

As part of the on-site assessment, Bureau employees, agencies and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session beginning at 4:00 p.m. on March 13, 2017. The first portion of the session will be for call-ins from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. a public meeting will be conducted at the CBI headquarters (690 Kipling St., Lakewood, CO 80215). If for some reason an individual is unable to call in or attend in person, but would still like to provide comments to the assessment team, information can be shared via email at *protected email* .

To participate in the call in session from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., please call 1 (646) 749-3131, access code 814-586-733.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the Bureau’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. Local contact is Susan Medina (303-239-4423).

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the CBI’s ability to meet standards for accreditation are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155.

The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies. The assessors review written materials, interview individuals, and visit offices and off-site locations where compliance can be witnessed. The assessors are:

Team Leader: Chief Humberto I. Cardounel Jr., Henrico County Police Division

Team Member: Mr. John Bailey Tucker, South Carolina CALEA PAC President

Once the CALEA® assessors complete their on-site review of the Bureau, they report to the full Commission, which will then determine if the CBI is to be granted re-accredited status.

Accreditation is for three years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which they were originally accredited, and must undergo annual compliance audits by CALEA certified compliance management officers.

For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. please call (800) 368-3757 or write to the Commission at:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA)

13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320

Gainesville, Virginia, 20155

Senate GOP Passes Bill to Stifle First Amendment Rights

Denver – Senate Republicans passed SB17-035 that would change “tampering with oil and gas equipment” from a class two misdemeanor to a class six felony.

Colorado Senate Republicans have decided to join Republican legislators across at least eight other states to repress political dissent and allow for a pathway to crackdown on protest activities. In Colorado, there has only been one reported incident over the past 3 years of tampering with oil and gas equipment.

The way the bill is written would also make a peaceful protester blocking a road that inhibits a vehicle carrying oil or condensate a class six felony, even though there was no act of vandalism. Republicans in Colorado have positioned themselves in complete opposition to the right to protest and the right to free speech. More importantly, they have stifled Coloradans right to protect their environment and home.

“Why carve out something for oil and gas when we’re not adequately protecting people?” asked State Senator Matt Jones, D-Louisville. “We should be focusing our attention on protecting Colorado families around oil and gas industrial operations, not oil corporations. These are dangerous industrial operations that are being plopped into neighborhoods. Let’s worry about our neighbors. The bottom line is we should be protecting Colorado families — not oil and gas corporations.”

These are strong points Senator Jones poses that highlights the bill’s intent to protect big corporations from the people, instead of protecting people from big corporations. The Lafayette City Council recently passed the Climate Bill of Rights and Protections that supports civil disobedience against environmentally harmful drilling methods. As it is in Lafayette’s model, we should be passing bills to protect people rather than protecting corporations.

“This is a felony in search of a protester to convict. In Colorado, we do not live in a dictatorship nor do we have an authoritarian form of government. We live in a democracy that should not suffocate but protect our right to protest, our right to free speech, and our right to assemble to safeguard our community,” said State Senator Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora.

First Week in March is National Weights and Measures Week – Oil & Gas

Division of Oil and Public Safety ensures accuracy at the gas pump

Denver –Gov. Hickenlooper has issued a proclamation declaring March 1 – 7 as Weights and Measures Week in Colorado. Each year, the first week in March commemorates President John Adams signing the first weights and measures law in the United States on March 2, 1799.

The week provides an opportunity to remind consumers and businesses about the work done every day to ensure the accuracy of all commercially used weighing and measuring equipment. Coloradans buy gasoline by the gallon and purchase meat and produce by the pound. Scales at DIA determine allowable luggage weights. Every day, commercial scales, meters and scanning equipment ensure equity in the marketplace and the regular inspections of those devices protect consumers.

Inspectors at the Division of Oil and Public Safety (OPS) at the Department of Labor and Employment play an important role in helping to ensure that Colorado consumers are getting what they are paying for. These inspectors are responsible for inspecting more than 50,000 retail motor fuel dispensers in the state.

“Our inspectors verify the calibration of gas pumps and test motor fuel to ensure compliance with fuel quality standards,” says OPS Director Mahesh Albuquerque. “Through our work, Coloradans can be confident they are getting what they pay for at the pump, while businesses are assured of an even playing field with their competitors.”

OPS also inspects bulk propane, gasoline and diesel truck meters and retail propane, compressed and liquefied natural gas dispensers for accuracy. In addition, inspectors verify that the calibration mechanisms are sealed from tampering. They look for leaks and evaluate advertising practices and price computations. “We don’t favor the retailer or the consumer,” Albuquerque says. “Our inspectors ensure accuracy and equity in the marketplace.”

Consumers who have a complaint or question about a retail motor fuel purchase or believe they are not getting precisely what they have paid for, can call 303-866-4967 and request an inspection.

Helping the Neediest Stay Warm

Committee Advances Hamner-Exum Bill to Continue Home Heating Program – A bill to enact a five-year extension of a home heating and home insulation assistance program for Colorado’s most vulnerable families unanimously passed the House Transportation & Energy Committee this morning.

HB17-1116, sponsored by Reps. Millie Hamner, D-Dillon, and Tony Exum Sr., D-Colorado Springs, extends the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, which is helping heat and/or insulate the homes of more than 58,000 Colorado low-income families and individuals this winter.

The average benefit under the program for the current year is $342. Payments are sent directly to the heating fuel provider, electric utility or insulating contractor. Colorado’s oil and gas severance tax pays part of the tab and private groups like the Colorado Oil and Gas Association and the rural electrical associations also pitch in.

Rep. Exum talked about growing up one of 11 children in a low-income family. “You learn how to get by with the little that you have, but you also appreciate the assistance when it’s needed,” he told the committee.

Rep. Exum elaborated further later in the day: “This bill is very, very important for a lot of families all over the state to give them assistance when times are tough. This is literally the difference between staying warm and not during harsh winter months.”

The bill rides a 13-0 vote to the Appropriations Committee.