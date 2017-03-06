Organ Donor Bill Honors Former Rep. John Buckner

A bill to continue an organ donation awareness program passed the House after it was amended to honor former Rep. John W. Buckner.

Rep. Janet P. Buckner, D-Aurora, sponsored HB17-1027 to honor her late husband, who was an organ and tissue donor after his death in May 2015. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Dan Pabon, D-Denver, came as a surprise to Rep. Buckner, though she said she knew something was up when she saw her daughter Jennifer in the chamber this morning. The bill, House Bill 1027, removes the sunset date for the Emily Maureen Ellen Keyes Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Fund, continuing it indefinitely, and removes the expiration of the self-designation as an organ and tissue donor on a driver license.

During the third reading vote, the bill was amended to add to the title of the fund Rep. Janet Buckner’s late husband John W. Buckner, who died while representing House District 40. Representative John Buckner was an organ and tissue donor and made a significant tissue donation upon his death.

There are times during session when partisanship is put aside and we all come together to acknowledge a purely inspiring moment – the passage of this bill and tribute to Representative Buckner’s husband John was a memorable experience for all us. This bill ensures the organ and tissue donation fund will be an enduring source for life and naming it after John Buckner is a fitting tribute to a noble public servant and his heartfelt example as an organ donor, said Becker. In an emotional moment, Rep. Buckner came to the well to say her tears were tears of joy. “I am now at peace,” she told the House.

The bill that was sent unanimously to the Senate concerns a program that will forever be known as the Emily Keyes and John W. Buckner Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Fund.