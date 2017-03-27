DENVER — Last night, after hours of testimony, Democrats on the House State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee killed three pro-gun pieces of legislation on a party-line votes.

House Republican Leader Patrick Neville, who was present during the April 20th shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, responded to all three bills’ defeat with the following statement:

“Democrats continue to reject even the most common sense pro-gun legislation. Reasonable changes like safety training for teachers who want to protect their students and military carry for 18 year old soldiers were killed.”

“Democrats should start listening to Coloradans instead of taking marching orders from the likes of Michael Bloomberg and other anti-gun special interests.”

The following bills, which all passed the Senate, were killed in today’s committee hearing: Senate Bill 005, sponsored by Rep. Patrick Neville (R-Castle Rock); Senate Bill 006, sponsored by Reps. Lang Sias (R-Arvada) and Dan Nordberg (R-Colorado Springs); and Senate Bill 007, sponsored by Reps. Lori Saine (R-Firestone) and Steve Humphrey (R-Eaton).

Senate Bill 005 – Handgun Safety Training for School Employees: Would have established a sheriff-run training program with local boards of education to allow school employees to carry concealed firearms on campus.

Senate Bill 006 – Concealed Carry For Military Under Twenty-one Years Of Age: Would have added a provision allowing for persons 18 years or older to carry a concealed firearm given they active duty or honorably discharged from the military.

Senate Bill 007 – Repeal Ammo Magazine Prohibition: Would have repealed the prohibition on the sale, transfer, and possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines.