A Bill to speed up the rollout of the next generation of wireless broadband technology in Colorado received voice-vote approval from the House today.

Mobile data traffic has grown 4,000-fold over the last decade, and a new system is needed to handle the ever-increasing demand. The 5G (fifth generation) system has 10 times more bandwidth than the existing 4G system and is up to 100 times faster. It relies on a larger number of smaller transmitters that can be mounted unobtrusively on lamp-posts.

HB17-1193, sponsored by Reps. Tracy Kraft-Tharp, D-Arvada, and Jon Becker, R-Fort Morgan, updates statutory definitions and expedites the permitting process for installation of the new transmitters.

“The cellphone providers are ready to begin installing the system this year,” Rep. Kraft-Tharp said. “This bill will help keep Colorado at the forefront of broadband technology.”

After a recorded third-reading vote, the bill will go to the Senate.

