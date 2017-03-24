New exhibitions and events are popping up at the Denver Art Museum (DAM) in April, and we also say goodbye to Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume.

Contemporary works and abstract expressionist masterpieces converge in Shade: Clyfford Still/Mark Bradford, a collaborative presentation by the DAM and Clyfford Still Museum(CSM), opening on April 9. At Untitled: Talk Back on April 28, we’ll get the conversation going with an action-packed look at speaking up and getting shady.

Uncorked AFTERGLO, the museum’s annual party celebrating creativity, will take place on April 8. The event features active art-making performances by local creatives, live music by Weird Touch and DJ Musa and more.

On April 30, enjoy free general admission and family-friendly programming celebrating children at the DAM’s annual Día del Niño celebration.

Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume will officially close on April 9. Expanded hours are available April 1 & 2; advance purchase highly recommended for the final days of this popular exploration of the art of costume.

Check out the dynamic site-specific installations of Mi Tierra: Contemporary Artists Explore Place by 13 Latino artists that express experiences of contemporary life in the American West, and hear from exhibition curator Rebecca Hart during Conversation with a Curator on April 7 at 4 p.m. Upcoming Logan Lectures focusing on the exhibition include Mi Tierra, Here & There (April 19) and Ana Teresa Fernández (May 3).

