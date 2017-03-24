The National Weather Service out of Denver/Boulder has issued a Blizzard Warning from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, March 24 for central and east Adams and Arapahoe counties and north and northeast Elbert County under 6,000 feet, including the communities of Bennett, Byers, Deer Trail, Leader, Agate, Hugo, Limon and Matheson.

According to the forecast, rain will change to snow late tonight and continue through midday tomorrow (Friday, March 24). Between 5-10 inches of snow accumulation is expected with northerly winds from 30-45 mph also anticipated. Gusts up to 55 mph can also be expected with visibility near zero at times.

Commuters are asked to anticipate hazardous driving conditions with roadways being icy and snow-packed.

“This will lead to whiteout conditions,” the NWS statement said. “Do not travel. If you must travel…have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.”

For updated weather forecasts, visit http://forecast.weather.gov.