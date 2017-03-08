Cracking Down on ‘Gray Market’ Marijuana

Bipartisan Bills that would reduce the amount of marijuana being diverted to illicit uses, protect Colorado communities from industrial-scale growing operations and assist law enforcement agencies in enforcing Colorado marijuana laws were introduced on Thursday.

Colorado law allows up to 99 marijuana plants to be grown on residential property for medical use and places no hard limits on recreational-use home grows. In contrast, of the 28 states that have legalized marijuana for recreational or medical use, 12 states ban home growth altogether and no other state allows for more than 16 plants to be grown in a home.

Colorado is witnessing increasing numbers of large-scale growing operations by criminal enterprises in residential areas involving hundreds of plants.

HB17-1220, sponsored by Majority Leader KC Becker, D-Boulder, and Assistant Minority Leader Cole Wist, R-Centennial, limits home-grown marijuana to 12 plants — with allowances for larger grows with approval of local officials — to allow for continued legitimate medical cultivation while also setting a statewide standard more in line with those in other states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana.

“Colorado has been a national leader in regulating the medical and retail marijuana market,” Rep. Becker said. “Large home grows that are run for illegal sales undermine our efforts to make sure marijuana stays out of the hands of kids, criminals and cartels. This balances the needs of caregivers who rely on home-grown marijuana for legitimate medical purposes with the need for a regulated market.”

HB17-1221, sponsored by Reps. Dan Pabon, D-Denver, and Yeulin Willett, R-Grand Junction, creates a grant program to help law enforcement crack down on diversions of marijuana into the black market.

Colorado has led the nation in regulating medical and recreational marijuana, responding to issues as they arise to preserve the integrity of the industry while ensuring the health and safety of Colorado communities.

The two bills are to be heard in committee this week.

