Gardner to Chair Foreign Relations Subcommittee Hearing

| March 28, 2017

Hearing to Focus on Security Issues in the Asia-Pacific

WASHINGTON D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity, will chair a subcommittee hearing titled, “American Leadership in the Asia-Pacific, Part 1: Security Issues.”

 

What:                         Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Hearing

 

When:                         Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 2:15 p.m. EST

 

Where:                        Dirksen Senate Office Building 419

 

Witnesses:  

      The Honorable Randy Forbes, Naval War College Foundation Senior Distinguished Fellow, United States Naval War College

      The Honorable Robert L. Gallucci, Distinguished Professor In The Practice Of Diplomacy, Edmund A. Walsh School Of Foreign Service, Georgetown University

