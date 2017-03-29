Hearing to Focus on Security Issues in the Asia-Pacific

WASHINGTON D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity, will chair a subcommittee hearing titled, “American Leadership in the Asia-Pacific, Part 1: Security Issues.”

What: Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Hearing

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 2:15 p.m. EST

Where: Dirksen Senate Office Building 419

Witnesses:

• The Honorable Randy Forbes, Naval War College Foundation Senior Distinguished Fellow, United States Naval War College

• The Honorable Robert L. Gallucci, Distinguished Professor In The Practice Of Diplomacy, Edmund A. Walsh School Of Foreign Service, Georgetown University