Gardner to Chair Foreign Relations Subcommittee Hearing
Hearing to Focus on Security Issues in the Asia-Pacific
WASHINGTON D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity, will chair a subcommittee hearing titled, “American Leadership in the Asia-Pacific, Part 1: Security Issues.”
What: Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Hearing
When: Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 2:15 p.m. EST
Where: Dirksen Senate Office Building 419
Witnesses:
• The Honorable Randy Forbes, Naval War College Foundation Senior Distinguished Fellow, United States Naval War College
• The Honorable Robert L. Gallucci, Distinguished Professor In The Practice Of Diplomacy, Edmund A. Walsh School Of Foreign Service, Georgetown University
