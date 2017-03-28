Gardner to Chair Energy Subcommittee Hearing
Hearing to Focus on Cybersecurity Threats to the U.S. Electric Grid
WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Energy Subcommittee, will chair an Energy Subcommittee hearing “to examine the cybersecurity threats to the U.S. electric grid and technology advancements to minimize such threats and to receive testimony on S. 79, the Securing Energy Infrastructure Act.”
What: Senate Energy and Natural Resources Energy Subcommittee Hearing
When: Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 2:15 p.m. EST
Where: Dirksen Senate Office Building 366
Witnesses:
• Mr. Michael Bardee, Director of the Office of Electric Reliability, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
• Mr. John DiStasio, President of the Large Public Power Council
• Dr. Thomas Zacharia, Deputy Director for Science and Technology, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
• Mr. Ben Fowke III, Chairman of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer, Xcel Energy
