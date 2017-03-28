Gardner to Chair Energy Subcommittee Hearing

| March 27, 2017

Hearing to Focus on Cybersecurity Threats to the U.S. Electric Grid

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Energy Subcommittee, will chair an Energy Subcommittee hearing “to examine the cybersecurity threats to the U.S. electric grid and technology advancements to minimize such threats and to receive testimony on S. 79, the Securing Energy Infrastructure Act.”

 

What:                         Senate Energy and Natural Resources Energy Subcommittee Hearing

 

When:                         Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 2:15 p.m. EST

 

Where:                        Dirksen Senate Office Building 366

 

Witnesses:  

       Mr. Michael Bardee, Director of the Office of Electric Reliability, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

       Mr. John DiStasio, President of the Large Public Power Council

       Dr. Thomas Zacharia, Deputy Director for Science and Technology, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

       Mr. Ben Fowke III, Chairman of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer, Xcel Energy

 

