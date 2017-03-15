FOOD RECALL: Gerber

| March 14, 2017

Gerber recalls Cheese Ravioli Pasta Pick-ups

Company name:  Gerber Products Company 

Product name:  Cheese Ravioli Gerber® Pasta Pick-Ups®, UPC code 159070

Reason for recall: Product contains egg, which is listed on the ingredients,  but is not listed in the “Contains” statement designed to further alert allergens.

Distribution: Nationally through retail stores and ecommerce; limited to the United States

Product Packaging:

 

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

Food Recalls, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

FOOD RECALL: Gerber

Gerber recalls Cheese Ravioli Pasta Pick-ups Company name:  Gerber Products Company  Product name:  Cheese RavioliRead More

SoyNut Butter Co – Possible Ecoli

The SoyNut Butter Co. I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter Reason for recall: Possible contaminationRead More

  • Male Enhancement RECALL

  • USDA: Sliced Deli Meats possibly exposed to Listeria

  • Williams-Sonoma Recalls Quick Bread – Salmonella

  • Shearer’s Foods.. possible salmonella contamination

  • TreeHouse Foods Recall: Macaroni & Cheese … possible health risk

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: