FOOD RECALL: Gerber
Gerber recalls Cheese Ravioli Pasta Pick-ups
Company name: Gerber Products Company
Product name: Cheese Ravioli Gerber® Pasta Pick-Ups®, UPC code 159070
Reason for recall: Product contains egg, which is listed on the ingredients, but is not listed in the “Contains” statement designed to further alert allergens.
Distribution: Nationally through retail stores and ecommerce; limited to the United States
Product Packaging:
