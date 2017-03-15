Gerber recalls Cheese Ravioli Pasta Pick-ups

Company name: Gerber Products Company

Product name: Cheese Ravioli Gerber® Pasta Pick-Ups®, UPC code 159070

Reason for recall: Product contains egg, which is listed on the ingredients, but is not listed in the “Contains” statement designed to further alert allergens.

Distribution: Nationally through retail stores and ecommerce; limited to the United States

Product Packaging:

Like, Follow & SHARE to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout