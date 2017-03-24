Driver license offices closed.
March 24, 2017 – LAKEWOOD, Colo. – All state and county Colorado driver license offices are currently unable to issue documents. An overnight power outage affected the state computer network.
The state is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and apologizes for the inconvenience.
