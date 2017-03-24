Driver license offices closed.

| March 24, 2017

March 24, 2017 – LAKEWOOD, Colo. – All state and county Colorado driver license offices are currently unable to issue documents. An overnight power outage affected the state computer network.

The state is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and apologizes for the inconvenience.

Colorado News, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Driver license offices closed.

March 24, 2017 – LAKEWOOD, Colo. – All state and county Colorado driver license officesRead More

Blizzard Warning still in effect through noon; I-70 closed between Aurora and Limon

Last night’s Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service out of Denver came to fruitionRead More

  • DUI arrests up by a third during St. Patrick’s Day; Spring enforcement starts April 7

  • Small Business Day at State Capitol – Thursday, March 16

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, March 12

  • Colorado Responds to North Korea Missile Launches

  • Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association Appoints CIO

  • Child Sex Offenders Crackdown

  • 2017 Conservation Achievement Award Goes to Colorado Parks & Wildlife

  • Next-Gen Cellphone Technology: 5G

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: