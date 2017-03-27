Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Monday, March 27, 2017:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area . Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Tuesday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Poor ventilation and stagnant conditions ahead of a weather system will allow visibility to degrade to Poor on Tuesday.

At 1PM (MST), Monday, 3/27/2017 the highest AQI value was 47 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Good air quality.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Monday, March 27, 2017, 2:30 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Monday and Tuesday. Moderate conditions are most likely in the Denver Metro Area and northward along the 1-25 corridor to Fort Collins and Greeley. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in these areas on Monday and Tuesday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Tuesday.