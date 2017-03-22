Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2017:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area. Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the State visibility standard are expected. Continued stagnant conditions will limit mixing and ventilation leading to poor visibility on Wednesday. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

At 1PM (MST), Tuesday, 3/21/2017 the highest AQI value was 58 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in Good category and Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moderate conditions are most likely in the Denver Metro Area and northward along the Front Range urban corridor, including Fort Collins and Greeley. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in these areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday. Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday. Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Wednesday.



