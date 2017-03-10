Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4 PM on Thursday, March 9, 2017:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area . Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Friday, March 10, 2017. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Friday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Limited atmospheric mixing on Friday will result in Moderate to Poor visibility.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2 PM (MST), Thursday, 3/9/2017 the highest AQI value was 44 for Ozone which indicates Good air quality.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Thursday, March 9, 2017, 2:00 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and the Good to Moderate range on Friday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates on Friday will be most likely for locations within the Denver metro area. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion within the Denver metro area on Friday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and the Good to Moderate range on Friday. Moderate concentrations of nitrogen dioxide will mainly be confined to locations within the Denver metro area. Please refer to Fine Particulate Matter above for health recommendations.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Friday.



COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK:

Thursday, March 9, 2017, 2:00 PM MST

The Sand Hills grass fire has been reported in eastern Logan County a few miles to the southeast of Sterling. The size of this fire is 1000-2000 acres and possibly still growing. Smoke will likely move in a southeasterly direction away from the fire towards southeastern Logan County, northeastern Washington County and throughout Phillips and Yuma counties. At this time smoke concentrations are not expected to reach unhealthy levels. However, we will continue to monitor the situation and will issue an advisory if needed. In the meantime, unusually sensitive people in the above mentioned areas should remain indoors (unless asked to evacuate) and reduce prolonged or heavy exertion until this fire is contained.

A small fire is burning on Ft. Carson near Colorado Springs. The fire is contained and no health issues are anticipated, however smoke will be visible Thursday afternoon in nearby areas.

Light to moderate smoke is possible near prescribed fires and small wildfires around the state.