DENVER — Democrats in the State, Veterans, & Military Affairs Committee killed, on a party-line vote, a Republican-led effort to address Colorado’s ailing transportation infrastructure without a tax increase. Though still requiring voter approval, House Bill 1171, sponsored by Representatives Terri Carver (R-Colorado Springs) and Perry Buck (R-Windsor), would have directed 10 percent of state sales and use tax revenue to transportation projects statewide; approximately $250 million to service a $3.5 billion bond for projects listed in the statute and an average of $280 million annually for road maintenance.

“When I have town halls around my district in western El Paso County, voters are shocked that we don’t have transportation funding as a regular part of the state General Fund budget,” said Carver. “Transportation is a core government function, and should be a priority in the state General fund budget. How can we ask voters for a tax increase for transportation, when we have not made transportation funding a priority in the state budget?”

Representative Buck added:

“Democrats cannot continue to prioritize everything above Colorado’s road and bridges, and then seek more tax revenue when there isn’t anything left for transportation. House Bill 1171 is a common-sense approach to prioritizing transportation funding and it’s disappointing that the only solution House Democrats will consider is a tax increase.”

Prior to the 2009 session, a percentage of sales was diverted to state transportation funding.