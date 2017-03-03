Deer Trail girls to play in 1A regional game Friday
by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor
The Deer Trail Lady Eagles finished second at the 1A District 7 Tournament at Kiowa Feb. 25.
The red-and-white qualified as the No. 7 seed for the 1A Region 3 Tournament and will compete in Bracket 1 this weekend. The Eagles take on McClave at approximately 4:30 p.m., Friday, March 3, at La Junta High School, 1817 Smithland. If they win, the Eagles will play top-ranked Kit Carson at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the right to advance to the 1A state tournament March 9-11 at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
For district tournament coverage, see the March 3 Eastern Colorado News.
