Computers, phones down at ArapCo offices in Littleton
LITTLETON — Arapahoe County officials announced about 7:45 this morning (Wednesday, March 22) that computers and phones are down at the Administration Building in Littleton and other locations have been impacted.
Residents needing to contact Arapahoe County today are asked to check the county website, www.arapahoegov.com, for updates on when phone and computer service will be restored.
