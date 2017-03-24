COLORADO ROCKIES TRANSACTIONS
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have optioned right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman to Triple-A Albuquerque.
The Rockies have 44 players in Major League Spring Training camp, including 11 non-roster players.
Visit our website at www.rockies.com for tickets and information.
« Federally funded laboratories, institutions have $2.6 billion annual impact in Colorado (Previous News)
Related News
COLORADO ROCKIES TRANSACTIONS
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have optioned right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman toRead More
Feeling lucky? The odds behind picking a perfect NCAA bracket
Do you have your 2017 NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket filled out for the annualRead More