COLORADO ROCKIES TRANSACTIONS

| March 23, 2017

 SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have optioned right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman to Triple-A Albuquerque.

 The Rockies have 44 players in Major League Spring Training camp, including 11 non-roster players.

 Visit our website at www.rockies.com for tickets and information.

 

Sports Hub No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

COLORADO ROCKIES TRANSACTIONS

 SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have optioned right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman toRead More

Feeling lucky? The odds behind picking a perfect NCAA bracket

Do you have your 2017 NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket filled out for the annualRead More

  • COLORADO ROCKIES PITCHER CHAD BETTIS TO CONTINUE CANCER TREATMENTS

  • Strasburg boys advance to second round of 3A tourney this afternoon

  • Byers Bulldogs advance to regional final today at Mullen HS

  • Deer Trail girls to play in 1A regional game Friday

  • Colorado Rockies Announce Training & Season Schedule

  • Eagle girls, boys to play in 1A District 7 semis this afternoon

  • Bennett boys in Frontier semis tonight; Lady Tigers in Saturday’s third-place game

  • Byers boys, girls to play for district third place

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: