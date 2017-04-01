COLORADO ROCKIES TRANSACTIONS
SCOTTSDALE, AZ – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have selected the contract of infielder-outfielder Stephen Cardullo from Triple-A Albuquerque and have designated right-handed pitcher Jason Motte for assignment. Additionally, the Rockies have optioned infielder Pat Valaika to Albuquerque and reassigned outfielder Chris Denorfia to Minor League camp.
Right-handed pitcher (1): Jason Motte+
Infielder (1): Pat Valaika*
Outfielder (1): Chris Denorfia
* 40-man roster player optioned
+ Designated for assignment
The Rockies have 32 players in Major League Spring Training camp, including one non-roster player.
Colorado has a full 40-man roster.
