COLORADO ROCKIES TRANSACTIONS
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have optioned infielder-outfielder Jordan Patterson to Triple-A Albuquerque and reassigned left-handed pitcher Harrison Musgrave and catcher Anthony Bemboom to Minor League camp.
Left-handed pitcher (1): Harrison Musgrave
Catcher (1): Anthony Bemboom
Infielder-outfielder (1): Jordan Patterson*
* 40-man roster player optioned
The Rockies have 35 players in Major League Spring Training camp, including three non-roster players.
