COLORADO ROCKIES TRANSACTIONS

| March 31, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have optioned infielder-outfielder Jordan Patterson to Triple-A Albuquerque and reassigned left-handed pitcher Harrison Musgrave and catcher Anthony Bemboom to Minor League camp.

 

Left-handed pitcher (1): Harrison Musgrave

Catcher (1): Anthony Bemboom

Infielder-outfielder (1): Jordan Patterson*

* 40-man roster player optioned

 

The Rockies have 35 players in Major League Spring Training camp, including three non-roster players.

 

