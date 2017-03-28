COLORADO ROCKIES TRANSACTIONS

| March 27, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, AZ —  The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have selected the contract of infielder Mark Reynolds from Triple-A Albuquerque and have placed right-handed pitcher Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list with testicular cancer.

 

The Rockies have 41 players in Major League Spring Training camp, including seven non-roster players.

 

Colorado has a full 40-man roster.

Sports Hub No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

COLORADO ROCKIES TRANSACTIONS

SCOTTSDALE, AZ —  The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have selected the contract of infielderRead More

COLORADO ROCKIES TRANSACTIONS

 SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have optioned right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman toRead More

  • Feeling lucky? The odds behind picking a perfect NCAA bracket

  • COLORADO ROCKIES PITCHER CHAD BETTIS TO CONTINUE CANCER TREATMENTS

  • Strasburg boys advance to second round of 3A tourney this afternoon

  • Byers Bulldogs advance to regional final today at Mullen HS

  • Deer Trail girls to play in 1A regional game Friday

  • Colorado Rockies Announce Training & Season Schedule

  • Eagle girls, boys to play in 1A District 7 semis this afternoon

  • Bennett boys in Frontier semis tonight; Lady Tigers in Saturday’s third-place game

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: