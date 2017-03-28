COLORADO ROCKIES TRANSACTIONS
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have selected the contract of infielder Mark Reynolds from Triple-A Albuquerque and have placed right-handed pitcher Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list with testicular cancer.
The Rockies have 41 players in Major League Spring Training camp, including seven non-roster players.
Colorado has a full 40-man roster.
